Members of the public captured looting bales of unga from an overturned truck in Makindu as the driver remains trapped (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - A video shared online shows members of the public looting bales of unga from an overturned truck at an accident scene in Makindu.

The incident occurred after the truck, which was transporting unga, lost control and overturned.

Instead of helping the driver, who was trapped inside the wreckage, locals are seen rushing to the scene and taking the goods.

In the video, the crowd appears chaotic, with people scrambling for the bales and nearly causing a stampede.

The footage has sparked outrage on social media, with many condemning wananchi’s actions and accusing those involved of lacking empathy in a situation where urgent help was needed.

Watch the video>>> below.

These are thieves!

Nothing can JUSTIFY IT.....



A TRUCK OVERTURNED, RESIDENTS run to loot UNGA even without checking the SAFETY OF THE DRIVER!



This happened at Makindu near KITUI TEACHERS SACCO. pic.twitter.com/fuFbBcFfhg — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) April 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST