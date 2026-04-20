Watch a video of socialite AMBER RAY shaking NYASH for revelers at Utawala Club as her husband watches - Can you allow your wife to do this?

Monday, April 20, 2026 - Controversial socialite Faith Makau, better known as Amber Ray, turned up for a club event in the company of her husband, Ken Rapudo.
A video taken during the event shows Amber dancing
energetically as her husband looked on, seemingly unbothered.
He was seen smoking shisha as the socialite, dressed in a
figure-hugging outfit, showcased her dance moves in the jam-packed club.
The clip has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some
users labelling her husband a simp and warning him that his publicized marriage
with Amber will end in tears.
Watch the video>>> below
AMBER RAY in Utawala pic.twitter.com/vW9HBbffRt— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 20, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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