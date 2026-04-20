Watch a video of socialite AMBER RAY shaking NYASH for revelers at Utawala Club as her husband watches - Can you allow your wife to do this?







Monday, April 20, 2026 - Controversial socialite Faith Makau, better known as Amber Ray, turned up for a club event in the company of her husband, Ken Rapudo.

A video taken during the event shows Amber dancing energetically as her husband looked on, seemingly unbothered.

He was seen smoking shisha as the socialite, dressed in a figure-hugging outfit, showcased her dance moves in the jam-packed club.

The clip has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some users labelling her husband a simp and warning him that his publicized marriage with Amber will end in tears.

Watch the video>>> below

AMBER RAY in Utawala pic.twitter.com/vW9HBbffRt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST