Nitakuua! Husband and wife captured on camera fighting as neighbours watch - Kwa Kina Ndoa Mambo ni Ngumu (VIDEO)







Monday, April 20, 2026 - Neighbours were treated to a dramatic incident following a violent altercation between a man and his wife.

In a video shared online, the woman is seen fleeing from her husband as he issues threats during a heated confrontation.

“Nitakuua,” the seemingly furious husband is heard yelling as his wife runs out of the house screaming for help.

“Niuue,” the woman dares him as the situation escalates further.

Neighbours are seen watching from a distance as the drama unfolds, with little to no intervention at the scene.

The incident has since sparked debate online, with many questioning why onlookers did not step in to de-escalate the situation, while others warned against normalizing domestic violence.

The video>>> comes at a time when cases of gender-based violence continue to raise concern across the country.

Do married people fight like this when kids are watching? So unfortunate kama hujaolewa ujue mambo iko hivi the other side🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bs6b35JwtA — Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) April 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST