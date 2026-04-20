Ndoa Ni Takataka!! KIKUYU LADY says and shows amazing transformation after leaving toxic marriage (VIDEO)







Monday, April 20, 2026 - A Kikuyu woman has sparked widespread reactions on social media after sharing a video detailing her transformation following her exit from a toxic marriage.

In the clip, the woman opens up about getting married in her early 20s, a decision she says led her into an abusive relationship.

She endured years of domestic disputes at the hands of her husband before ultimately deciding to walk away.

After leaving her marriage, the woman rebuilt her life, transitioning from a housewife to a successful businesswoman dealing in spare parts.

The video highlights her journey of resilience, showing a dramatic improvement in her lifestyle and overall well-being.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST