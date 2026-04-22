Wash Wash! LINET exposed as a serial scammer as victim cries out! Brags she is untouchable and connected to influential figures in the country







Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - Social media commentator, Maverick Otieno, has accused a woman identified as Linet Osiko, also known as Linet Mwangi, of being involved in a “wash wash” fraud scheme targeting unsuspecting individuals.

Linet is said to have misled her victims by claiming that she had strong connections to influential figures in the country, including members of the Gideon Moi family, Deputy Inspector General Lagat, and other powerful personalities.

She used these claims to convince targets that she was untouchable and could not be arrested by any authority.

One victim, identified as Joe, is reported to have sent her Ksh 100,000 on November 26th, 2025, after being promised access to lucrative business opportunities.

The two knew each other beforehand, with Joe believing he was investing in a legitimate venture.

Linet presented herself as a mineral trader dealing in gemstones and mercury across Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

She vanished after receiving the money, leaving the victim stranded and unable to recover his funds.

See her photo below

The Kenyan DAILY POST