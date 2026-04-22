This is why BEN 10s cannot resist WAMAMA - See how ESTHER MUSILA pampers her husband, GUARDIAN ANGEL! (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - A video of Kenyan gospel singer, Guardian Angel, goofing with his wife, Esther Musila, has stirred reactions on social media.

Despite the couple facing scrutiny over their significant age difference - Musila is 55 while Guardian Angel is in his mid-30s - they are unapologetically living their best lives and sharing their joy with fans online.

In their latest post, Esther is seen serving Guardian Angel a cup of tea and bread as the gospel singer openly salivates on her Nyash.

Some netizens are speculating that this is how older women are sweeping the hearts of younger men popularly known as Ben 10s.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST