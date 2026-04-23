Was ABEL MUTUA hinting at NJUGUSH and WAKAVINYE’s woes while recently talking about marriage with his wife – “Don’t start policing someone? (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 23, 2026 - A recent video of Kenyan actor, filmmaker, and content creator, Abel Mutua, reflecting on the challenges couples face in marriage has stirred speculation online, with many wondering if he was subtly hinting at what his close friend, comedian Njugush, and wife Celestine Ndinda (Wakavinye) were going through before announcing their separation.

In the clip>>>, Abel’s wife Judy Nyawira asked him what he knows now about marriage that he didn’t know before.

Abel responded:

“I wasn’t privy to the fact that people change. Guys, people change.”

“That ride‑or‑die who appears perfect is morphing. And that change comes with a lot of things.”

“So, usipokuwa rada, unaeza poteza hapo.”

He went on to advise couples to embrace inevitable change rather than resist it:

“Kubali mtu wako abadilike, don’t start policing someone.”

“Wachana naye apitie phases zake za maisha vizuri.”

“The best you can do is support them. But unapata two good people wameachana because of misunderstanding or policing each other.”

His insight has left tongues wagging, with netizens speculating whether his words were a veiled reference to Njugush and Wakavinye’s marital struggles.

The couple recently confirmed they mutually agreed to separate late last year, choosing to focus on co‑parenting their two sons.

The announcement followed swirling reports that Celestine engaged in an affair with her nail technician, Polycarp, who runs a high‑end beauty parlour in Kilimani.

“Two lovely friends have separated because of policing each other.”



Was Mkurugenzi Abel Mutua lecturing his friend Njugush on marriage?

Be the judge 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/AoCHXJxKGP — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) April 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST