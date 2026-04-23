ANN KIOKO goes berserk after US-based man, GIBSON NYAKUNDI, impregnated and dumped her - Breaks furniture at his house (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 23, 2026 - A woman identified as Ann Kioko is trending online following a heated dispute between her and a US-based Kenyan man, Gibson Nyakundi.

According to reports, Ann had travelled to the United States with hopes of pursuing a nursing career and was hosted by Nyakundi.

The two developed a close relationship while living together, although it was initially described as a friendship.

However, the situation is said to have taken a dramatic turn after Nyakundi informed her of his intention to settle down with another partner.

It is at this point that tensions escalated, with claims that Ann told Nyakundi she was pregnant.

Nyakundi denied the pregnancy, after which Ann began maligning his name on social media.

Reports further indicate that Nyakundi alerted authorities after she threatened him with a knife, leading to her deportation.

A video>>> circulating online shows Ann causing destruction at his house before the incident was reported.

She has since deactivated her social media accounts after it was established that she was playing victim.

Her name is Ann Kioko, and as you can see, daughter of Agrippina is breathing fire like a dragon. So Ann travels to the U.S with the dream of pursuing nursing. Gibson Nyakundi, a single man with a good heart & a very healthy makagare decides to host her. As expected “we are just… pic.twitter.com/KhimFQEIM5 — George T. Diano (@georgediano) April 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST