ANN KIOKO goes berserk after US-based man, GIBSON NYAKUNDI, impregnated and dumped her - Breaks furniture at his house (VIDEO)

Thursday, April 23, 2026 - A woman identified as Ann Kioko is trending online following a heated dispute between her and a US-based Kenyan man, Gibson Nyakundi.
According
to reports, Ann had travelled to the United States with hopes of pursuing a
nursing career and was hosted by Nyakundi.
The
two developed a close relationship while living together, although it was
initially described as a friendship.
However,
the situation is said to have taken a dramatic turn after Nyakundi informed her
of his intention to settle down with another partner.
It
is at this point that tensions escalated, with claims that Ann told Nyakundi
she was pregnant.
Nyakundi
denied the pregnancy, after which Ann began maligning his name on social media.
Reports
further indicate that Nyakundi alerted authorities after she threatened him
with a knife, leading to her deportation.
A
video>>> circulating online shows Ann causing destruction at his house before the
incident was reported.
She has since deactivated her social media accounts after it was established that she was playing victim.
Her name is Ann Kioko, and as you can see, daughter of Agrippina is breathing fire like a dragon. So Ann travels to the U.S with the dream of pursuing nursing. Gibson Nyakundi, a single man with a good heart & a very healthy makagare decides to host her. As expected “we are just… pic.twitter.com/KhimFQEIM5— George T. Diano (@georgediano) April 23, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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