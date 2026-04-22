Bibi Ya ABEL Alikua Anajua NJUGUSH Anagongewa! Past video of ABEL MUTUA’s wife reacting as NJUGUSH shows PDA with estranged wife, CELESTINE, sparks reactions (WATCH)







Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - Netizens have unearthed a past video of comedian Njugush displaying affection with his estranged wife, Celestine, during an event headlined by legendary musician Nyashinski.

In the video, Njugush is seen holding Celestine closely as they shared memorable moments together during the event.

Abel Mutua’s wife, Judy, was also spotted nearby appearing uneasy and throwing suspicious glances at the now estranged couple.

Netizens are now joining the dots and making assumptions, with some claiming that Judy may have been aware that Celestine was involved in extra-marital affairs.

Watch the video>>> below and comments from netizens.

I felt so bad for bibi ya Mkurugenzi here, kumbe umdhaniye ndiye siye. Hii nayo imeniuma 😭 you cannot convince me about love 💔💔💔 https://t.co/ayTw00uOHP pic.twitter.com/kf4OKvTqlU — Pinkiescent🎀 (@Pinkiescent_) April 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST