DRAMA as Side Chick jumps into her lover’s grave during a burial ceremony - See how the deceased’s family reacted (VIDEO)



Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - Mourners were treated to a dramatic incident during a burial ceremony after a grieving Side Chick jumped into her lover’s grave moments after the body had been lowered.

In the video, the alleged Side Chick is seen wailing uncontrollably and rolling on the fresh grave, overwhelmed with grief as relatives and mourners watch in shock.

Family members of the deceased are seen rushing in to intervene and remove her from the grave, with some forcefully pulling her out.

In the chaotic scene, she is ejected from the grave as tensions rise among mourners, with several people expressing anger over the disruption of the ceremony.

Watch the video>>> of the incident below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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