Exposing Senator OSOTSI’s Side Chick, ZADIA, they were together on the day he was attacked by goons in Kisumu! Booked a hotel and had ‘MECHI’ for 2 days







Friday, April 17, 2026 - It is now emerging that Vihiga Senator, Godfrey Osotsi, was in the company of a woman said to be his side chick on the day he was attacked by goons at a restaurant in Kisumu.

According to Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, the woman, identified as Zadia Loyolei and said to be from Eldoret, had joined the Senator in Kisumu, where they booked a hotel and spent time together.

Alai further claimed that after the incident in which Osotsi was injured, the woman returned to the hotel room and picked up her belongings.

“He spent two nights with the lady, and I have all the M-Pesa messages of the lady paying for a taxi while with Osotsi. I have seen the CCTV footage from where he had a good time with the lady, and he should not threaten me,” Alai alleged.

Alai has also called on investigators to probe the woman as authorities continue piecing together details surrounding the attack.

“Osotsi should deal with the facts of his case. It has nothing to do with Raymond Omollo or Robert Alai. It has everything to do with his private rendezvous,” Alai added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST