Nimemtumia 6k Akuje na Pombe Ameingia Nyasi - Man exposes JOAN, a Juja Slay Queen who ate his fare (Screenshots)







Sunday, April 19, 2026 - A Kenyan man has taken to social media to expose a Slay Queen who allegedly ate his fare.

In a post on X, the man revealed that the lady reached out claiming that she had just moved to Juja and wanted to make friends and the guy’s friend gave her his number.

He requested her photos and he was blown away by her beauty and the two kept in touch.

Eventually, she asked if she could visit his place.

The man sent her cab fare plus extra cash for drinks - a total of Sh6,000.

But once the money landed, she blocked him.

Sharing screenshots of their chats, he lamented:

“Sijawahi elewa wasichana hutumia akili gani… Hata ningejua ningenunua stocks pale NSE.”

Netizens, however, roasted him for being naïve, speculating that “Joan” might not even be a woman but a scammer posing as one and he swallowed the bait whole.





The Kenyan DAILY POST