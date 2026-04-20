Don’t marry a Secretary!! Netizens react to a VIDEO of a Secretary goofing around with her boss in the office - Hii Inagulwa







Monday, April 20, 2026 - The internet has erupted after a video of a secretary goofing around with her boss in the office surfaced online.

In the clip, the lady, dressed in a figure-hugging outfit, is seen taking part in a dance challenge alongside her boss during office hours.

The light-hearted interaction and visible camaraderie between the two has sparked debate on social media, with many arguing that it crosses professional boundaries and raises questions about workplace conduct.

Others made fun of the video>>> and jokingly cautioned men against marrying secretaries.

CEO don marry secretary 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/QevPs6d6gs — NEDU (@Nedu_brazil01) April 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST