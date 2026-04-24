Wanajiuza! VIDEO of LADIES parading themselves at night while preying on men along a busy street - “Hapa Unapata Kila Size”

Friday, April 24, 2026 - A concerned social media user has shared a video showing a group of ladies on a busy street at night, seeking men for paid encounters.
In the clip, the relatively young women are seen wearing
revealing outfits as they position themselves strategically along the roadside,
seemingly trying to attract potential clients passing by.
The scene appears lively, with movement along the street as
the women continue with their nighttime hustle.
The video has since sparked widespread reactions on social
media, with many users pointing out that the harsh economic climate could be
pushing some women into such risky means of survival.
Watch the video>>> below
Like, where are we heading, seriously? https://t.co/ycdD0mtexp pic.twitter.com/tga6Yq1Ulb— Ensi Egumire Baasi 🥹 (@NiwaRodgers) April 23, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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