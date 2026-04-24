ALIGONGEWA! Man receives a video from another man having “MECHI” with his girlfriend - See how he reacted







Friday, April 24, 2026 - A man received a video clip from another man having “mechi” with his girlfriend to prove that she was cheating on him and pretending to be loyal.

In a surprising twist, instead of reacting angrily, the man chose to remain calm and stood by his girlfriend.

He stated that the incident did not matter to him, insisting that despite the cheating, she still came back to him.

The unusual reaction has sparked mixed reactions online, with many netizens debating his response to the cheating and labeling him a simp.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST