Wanajiuza Kama Nyanya!! VIDEO captures young LADIES in Nairobi selling ‘MECHI’ along a busy street at night







Monday, April 27, 2026 - A concerned social media user has shared a video showing young ladies parading themselves at night along a busy street in Nairobi, preying on male passersby and motorists.

In the clip, the ladies, who appear to be in their early 20s, are seen seated at strategic spots while dressed in short outfits, seemingly trying to attract potential clients.

The video>>> has sparked debate online, with many pointing to the harsh economic situation and rising unemployment as factors pushing some young women into such activities to make a living.

Wanaume mnatuangusha sana hii Kenya wdym wasichana warembo hivi wako biz ya umalaya na mko??ebu mshikane kila mtu achukue dem mmoja mmoja watoke streets🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/na0DNspx28 — Misspreety 🤪 (@Misspreety17) April 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST