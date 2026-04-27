Silver Fox!! CAROLYNE DEMATHEW’s new rich Mubaba lover unmasked! His name is MARK KINUNGI (26 PHOTOs)







Monday, April 27, 2026 - Carolyne Demathew, the widow of late Mugithi singer John Demathew, has been the talk of social media over the past few days after revealing that she is no longer single.

Carolyne soft-launched her new lover through a series of romantic videos>>>, cleverly cropping out his face and leaving fans speculating about his identity.

Online sleuths have identified the man who has stolen the heart of John Demathew’s wife, Carolyne Demathew as Mark Kinungi!

I went through his TikTok & Facebook profile, and it’s clear he is the “People.”

May they be blessed with many Children!😅 pic.twitter.com/2lUxCfOQjq — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) April 26, 2026

However, sharp-eyed netizens have now pieced together the clues and unmasked the man behind the mystery.

He has been identified as Mark Kinungi, a wealthy businessman.

See his photos below:

The Kenyan DAILY POST