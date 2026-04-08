Viral video of rogue Pastor kissing female congregants for ‘deliverance’ stuns netizens – This is madness! (WATCH)







Wednesday, April 08, 2026 - A viral video of a self-styled pastor allegedly praying for women by kissing them has ignited widespread outrage on social media.

In the clip, the preacher is seen locking lips with women lined up for “prayers,” before declaring their breakthroughs.

Among those in line was a newly married couple seeking prayers.

The husband’s visible frustration at the pastor’s actions added to the controversy, though the video cuts off before showing whether the Pastor reached his wife.

While some speculate the clip could be a skit, it reflects a disturbing reality where rogue, self-proclaimed pastors exploit unsuspecting followers, particularly women.

Watch the video>>> below

Pastor kisses his church members for easy deliverance of holy spirit. 👀 pic.twitter.com/1C9K4L5p26 — Zoom Afrika (@zoomafrika1) April 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST