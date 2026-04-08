Drama as a Kenyan LADY, DIANA, publicly apologizes to boyfriend BRIAN, a KCB Bank employee, after cheating on him (VIDEO)

Wednesday, April 08, 2026 - A Kenyan woman identified as Diana has gone viral after staging a dramatic public apology to her boyfriend, Brian, an employee at KCB Bank.
In the viral video, Diana hired a group of people to march
along a busy Nairobi street carrying posters with her heartfelt messages.
One poster promised she would stop drinking daily and
insisted that her alleged fling was “nothing.”
Another boldly declared: “Brian KCB, Diana is sorry. You are her man.”
A third reminded Brian of their shared memories with the
line: “Remember
the good nights.”
The spectacle has divided opinion online.
While some netizens urged Brian to forgive her, others
dismissed the stunt as clout-chasing rather than genuine remorse.
Watch the video>>> below
Drama as a Kenyan LADY, DIANA, publicly apologizes to boyfriend BRIAN, a KCB Bank employee, after cheating on him pic.twitter.com/EQ4Vel7pyz— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 8, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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