Drama as a Kenyan LADY, DIANA, publicly apologizes to boyfriend BRIAN, a KCB Bank employee, after cheating on him (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 08, 2026 - A Kenyan woman identified as Diana has gone viral after staging a dramatic public apology to her boyfriend, Brian, an employee at KCB Bank.

In the viral video, Diana hired a group of people to march along a busy Nairobi street carrying posters with her heartfelt messages.

One poster promised she would stop drinking daily and insisted that her alleged fling was “nothing.”

Another boldly declared: “Brian KCB, Diana is sorry. You are her man.”

A third reminded Brian of their shared memories with the line: “Remember the good nights.”

The spectacle has divided opinion online.

While some netizens urged Brian to forgive her, others dismissed the stunt as clout-chasing rather than genuine remorse.

Watch the video>>> below

Drama as a Kenyan LADY, DIANA, publicly apologizes to boyfriend BRIAN, a KCB Bank employee, after cheating on him pic.twitter.com/EQ4Vel7pyz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST