Governor ORENGO visits Senator OSOTSI in hospital as ALAI hints at possible Love Triangle behind Kisumu attack - Bibi Ya Wenyewe Ni Sumu (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 8, 2026 - Siaya Governor James Orengo has visited Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi in hospital following his attack at Java House in Kisumu.

Orengo condemned the incident, terming it politically instigated and part of a broader pattern of intimidation.

“This is a clearly coordinated and organized pattern of intimidation aimed at silencing the voices of the people, coming as a second direct hit after the violent assault at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel on the eve of our Kakamega rally,” Orengo said.

He further called on police to retrieve CCTV footage from the scene and ensure that those responsible are brought to book.

“We demand that the police immediately produce the CCTV footage from Java House and ensure the culprits are brought to book without further delay. Organizing this hit in the heart of Kisumu is a desperate and primitive attempt to incite tribal warfare between the Luo and Luhya communities, but we see through these dirty divide-and-rule tactics,” he added.

However, Kileleshwa MCA, Robert Alai, has offered a different perspective, suggesting that the attack may have been linked to a love triangle.

In his remarks, Alai hinted that the incident has nothing to do with politics as alleged by Orengo.

According to reports circulating on social media, Osotsi was caught with someone’s wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST