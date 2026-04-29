Viral club video of Slay Queens having a good time in a Nairobi club sparks reactions - Did Kenyan men stop clubbing? (WATCH)







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - A viral video of a group of slay queens enjoying themselves in a Nairobi club has stirred lively debate online.

In the clip, the stylish ladies are seen vibing to the music with wild abandon, dancing and laughing as they take over the dance floor.

Curiously, only one or two men appear in the background, with the crowd overwhelmingly dominated by the slay queens.

Such scenes are becoming increasingly common in Nairobi’s entertainment joints.

The absence of men has raised questions about whether guys are retreating from the club scene or simply finding new ways to spend their time and money.

“Did men stop clubbing, or have they discovered a different lifestyle altogether?” one netizen asked, echoing the curiosity of many.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST