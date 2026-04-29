Socialite VERA SIDIKA leaves netizens in stitches after sharing hilarious video struggling to climb onto an elephant during Thailand adventure (LOOK)







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, has set social media ablaze after sharing her hilarious struggle to climb onto an elephant during her vacation in Thailand.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, April 29th, Vera posted photos and videos documenting what began as an exciting wildlife adventure but quickly turned into a comic scene.

The mother of two was seen wrestling with the animal’s towering height before finally making it up, laughing at herself all the way.

“One of the most amazing fun experiences I’ve had 🥹🥰 swipe to see the struggle to get on top,” Vera captioned, leaving fans amused by her playful spirit.” She captained the lighthearted moment.

VERA SIDIKA struggling to climb onto an elephant during Thailand adventure pic.twitter.com/S2gkDqEBoT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST