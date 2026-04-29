ZIMESHIKA! This bold Slay Queen was spotted pulling crazy stunts in a Nairobi club while tipsy (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - A viral video of a bold slay queen enjoying herself at a Nairobi club has lit up social media.

In the clip, the lady is seen casually dancing in her seat while sipping her drink, exuding confidence and carefree energy.

However, her antics suggest she may have indulged in one too many shots, adding to the spectacle.

From her daring outfit that left little to the imagination to her playful stunts, the video has ignited mixed reactions among netizens.

While some praised her bold fashion choices and unapologetic vibe, others questioned whether Nairobi’s nightlife culture is pushing boundaries too far.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST