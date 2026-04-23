Netizen makes SHOCKING allegations over President RUTO’s recent trip to Dubai - “Ataanza Kunona Sasa”







Thursday, April 23, 2026 - President William Ruto’s recent trip out of the country has stirred intense chatter after he made an unexpected stop in Dubai after his state visit to Italy.

On April 22nd, Ruto held talks with UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Dubai and the visit has set tongues wagging.

Speculation online suggests that the stopover may have been linked to a medical check‑up, with some claiming the Italy visit was merely a cover.

Some netizens have pointed out Ruto’s visibly frail appearance and noticeable weight loss in recent months, fueling concern and ridicule in equal measure.

One netizen went further, alleging that Ruto’s health struggles worsened after delays in his Dubai trips caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

According to the claim, the ceasefire paved way for his swift visit to the Emirates.

While the official narrative highlights diplomatic talks, the swirling rumors have kept social media buzzing.

Supporters insist that the President is simply fulfilling his international duties, while critics argue the secrecy surrounding the Dubai stop raises more questions than answers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST