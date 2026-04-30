VIDEOs of BILHAH’s lavish wedding 2 years ago as she dumps her husband and elopes with KIKUYU gospel singer, BEN GITHAE - Her estranged husband splashed millions of shillings







Thursday, April 30, 2026 - Social media is buzzing after popular Kikuyu gospel singer, Ben Githae, announced that he is off the market and unveiled his new lover, identified as Bilhah.

Bilhah also confirmed the relationship by sharing a photo of the two on a lunch date.

Hawk-eyed netizens have since dug into Bilhah’s past and established that she got married to a man identified as Chris in 2024, in a lavish wedding.

Interestingly, Githae was among the guests invited to the ceremony.

Bilhah and her estranged husband had even started a YouTube channel dubbed Bilhah and Chris, where they shared videos from their lavish wedding.

Watch the wedding videos below:

The Kenyan DAILY POST