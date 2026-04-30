‘He Followed Me to the Washroom, I Had to Tell the Bouncer’ - ALCHEMIST club hunk bartender, TEVINCE, accused of preying on female patrons







Thursday, April 30, 2026 - A lady has come forward with serious allegations against Tevince, a hunk bartender at Alchemist, a popular high-end entertainment joint in Westlands.

The woman, who reached out to blogger Edgar Obare, claimed that she had visited the club to unwind during her short stay in the country when the incident occurred.

She alleged that Tevince began flirting with her and persistently pursued her throughout the night.

According to her, the situation escalated when he allegedly followed her to the washroom, forcing her to alert a bouncer for help.

She further claimed that her female friend from Finland experienced a similar ordeal, describing the bartender as someone who allegedly targets foreign female patrons.

Photos of the bar tender.