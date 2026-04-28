VIDEOs! MARION NAIPEI back to clubbing as KANYARI accuses her of urinating in his car while drunk - Ni Ngumu Kuokoa Kunguru







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - Marion Naipei is back to clubbing after controversial preacher, Victor Kanyari’s efforts to rescue her from the streets and bring her back to church proved futile.

On Sunday, Kanyari was captured on camera lamenting how Naipei embarrassed him after getting drunk.

She reportedly started insulting people, forcing Kanyari to bundle her into his vehicle.

Kanyari claims that Naipei urinated in his car after overindulging in alcohol and missed Sunday service as she was nursing a hangover.

Latest videos shared by Naipei on her TikTok account show her out clubbing again, suggesting that she may have gone back to her old ways.

Watch the videos below

MARION NAIPEI amerudi nyumbani .... Eh Eh Eh pic.twitter.com/adQFrMPAZe — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 28, 2026

MARION NAIPEI amerudi nyumbani .... Ni Ngumu Kuokoa Kunguru pic.twitter.com/qeKhSrs2bL — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST