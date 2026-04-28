Heartbreaking video of CONNIE GITHINJI doing her hair on the fateful day she met her killer, TONY, at Kileleshwa unaware he was leading her to ‘slaughterhouse.’







Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - A video has emerged showing Murang’a University student, Connie Githinji’s final moments before her death under mysterious circumstances at an Airbnb in Kileleshwa.

In the video, Connie, a fashion enthusiast, appears in high spirits as she gets her hair done, preparing for what is believed to be a date.

Little did she know that it would be the last day she was seen alive.

Tony Odhiambo, the last person seen with her, has been arrested as investigations into the incident continue.

Police are still working to establish what happened inside the apartment.

Tony is believed to have thrown her off the balcony after a physical altercation.

Watch the video>>> showing her final moments.

CONNIE GITHINJI doing her hair to go meet TONY at Kileleshwa pic.twitter.com/XXdFwqMiIf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST