Uproar as Nairobi man is captured on camera viciously attacking a woman and kicking her out of his vehicle in the middle of the night (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 7, 2026 - Social media users have called for the arrest of a man who was captured on camera physically assaulting a woman and kicking her out of his vehicle at night.

In the video, recorded by a passerby, the man is seen confronting the woman, who was seated in the passenger’s seat, before slapping her.

He claimed that she had roughed him up inside his own car.

“Get out of my vehicle,” the man is heard shouting as he slaps the woman repeatedly and forces her out of the vehicle while she wails helplessly.

He then throws her belongings out before speeding off.

The video comes at a time when cases of gender-based violence are on the rise in the country.

Many have condemned the man’s actions and called for his arrest, adding that it would be easy to track him down as the vehicle’s number plate was visible.

Watch the video>>> below

Mambo ya Nairobi usiku........ pic.twitter.com/ivHvIc3UPu — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST