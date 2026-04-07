Night Life! Slay Queens turn up at Captain Nor Lounge along Kiambu Road with daring outfits, pull off dance moves that leave revelers staring (VIDEO)



Tuesday, April 7, 2026 - Two Slay Queens were captured on camera dancing the night away at Captain Nor Lounge, a popular entertainment joint along Kiambu Road, while rocking daring outfits that left little to the imagination.

In the video, the ladies are seen joining bottle girls on stage and pulling off energetic dance moves that left revelers craning their necks to watch.

Lately, nightlife in various entertainment joints along Kiambu Road has been vibrant, with young ladies seemingly competing on who will steal the show.

However, some of the outfits worn to clubs have been sparking mixed reactions on social media.

While a section of users criticizes the trend, others argue that it is a free world and people can dress the way they like.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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