Cartoon Comedian’s Nigerian baby daddy flaunts his new LOVER as she struggles with single motherhood - Fear men (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 7, 2026 - Cartoon Comedian’s ex-lover and baby daddy, Rotimi, has introduced his new girlfriend months after the high-profile breakup.

In a video shared on social media, Rotimi is seen having playful moments with his new partner, effectively confirming the relationship to his followers.

Cartoon Comedian and Rotimi previously shared a widely publicized relationship that attracted significant online attention.

Their split sparked mixed reactions, with fans revisiting past claims that Rotimi influenced her decision to step away from comedy during their relationship.

Following their breakup, Cartoon Comedian announced that she is embracing single motherhood and hinted at sharing her personal experiences post-separation.

She has also signaled a possible return to comedy after taking a break from the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Rotimi appears to have moved on, enjoying his new relationship as his ex-lover struggles to raise their child singlehandedly.

Watch the video>>> below

Bro is so unreal 😂 pic.twitter.com/8so0ZFNr2p — Boniface (@kilundeezy) April 6, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST