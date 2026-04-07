Cartoon Comedian’s Nigerian baby daddy flaunts his new LOVER as she struggles with single motherhood - Fear men (VIDEO)

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 - Cartoon Comedian’s ex-lover and baby daddy, Rotimi, has introduced his new girlfriend months after the high-profile breakup.
In a video shared on social media, Rotimi is seen having
playful moments with his new partner, effectively confirming the relationship
to his followers.
Cartoon Comedian and Rotimi previously shared a widely
publicized relationship that attracted significant online attention.
Their split sparked mixed reactions, with fans revisiting
past claims that Rotimi influenced her decision to step away from comedy during
their relationship.
Following their breakup, Cartoon Comedian announced that she
is embracing single motherhood and hinted at sharing her personal experiences
post-separation.
She has also signaled a possible return to comedy after
taking a break from the spotlight.
Meanwhile, Rotimi appears to have moved on, enjoying his new
relationship as his ex-lover struggles to raise their child singlehandedly.
Watch the video>>> below
Bro is so unreal 😂 pic.twitter.com/8so0ZFNr2p— Boniface (@kilundeezy) April 6, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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