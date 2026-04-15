Tragedy in Bomachoge as a man dies while having “MECHI” with a lady in a lodging - He reportedly overdosed on pills (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - A tragic incident has been reported in Bomachoge after a man was found dead inside a lodging room where he had reportedly booked with a woman.

Preliminary reports indicate that the man had allegedly used pills to enhance his performance during “mechi.”

According to reports, a lodging attendant was alerted by screams coming from the room.

Upon responding, he discovered the man’s lifeless body.

The woman was also found in critical condition and was rushed to the hospital, with claims that she may have also used performance-enhancing pills.

The deceased is said to have travelled from Trans Mara to Bomachoge before the incident occurred.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the possible use of substances.

Watch the video>>> below from eyewitnesses

The Kenyan DAILY POST