Former Quiver Kilimani waitress shares how a rich man fell in love with her and upgraded her life - Even gifted her a new car (VIDEO)







Monday, April 13, 2026 - A former waitress at Quiver Lounge, Kilimani, has participated in a trending TikTok challenge where women appreciate partners who positively transformed their lives.

She met a wealthy man while working at the high-end entertainment joint, who later fell in love with her and helped change her lifestyle.

According to her, the man supported her transition from club work, set up a business for her, and even gifted her a brand-new car.

Watch the video>>> below

Former Quiver Kilimani waitress shares how a rich man fell in love with her and upgraded her life - Even gifted her a new car pic.twitter.com/ZzTZJgfb29 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST