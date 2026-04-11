A man shares the private messages he found after snooping through his wife’s phone - Anagongewa Kama Mayai







Saturday, April 11, 2026 - A man was left nursing a heartbreak after snooping through his wife’s phone, only to discover that she was cheating.

According to the post, curiosity got the better of him, prompting him to go through her private messages.

It was during this search that he came across a conversation between his wife and her close friend, where she was confessing to having a good time with her side guy.

In the chat, she openly described her experience and even went on to praise the man for “servicing her well,” words that left her husband devastated.

Check out the message

The Kenyan DAILY POST