Actress JACKIE ‘WILBRODA’ NYAMIDE stuns Kenyans with bold new curves after alleged surgery - See PHOTOs and reactions!







Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Kenyan actress and media personality, Jackie Nyaminde, popularly known as Wilbroda, has stunned fans after unveiling a striking new look, with viral photos suggesting she may have undergone surgery to enhance her curves.

In the images, the controversial star is seen posing in fitting pants that accentuate her figure, leaving netizens divided.

A section of fans expressed shock, noting that they never expected Wilbroda to “go under the knife for curves at her age.”

Others questioned the growing obsession among Kenyan women with cosmetic surgery, pointing out the risks involved in such procedures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST