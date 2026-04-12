KIKUYU single mother proudly flaunts her MUBABA - Tells off critics (PHOTOs)

Sunday, April 12,
2026 - A Kikuyu single mother has sparked reactions online after
confidently showing off her lover, who is significantly older than her.
The woman, whose relationship has drawn attention due to
their noticeable age difference, appeared unbothered by the criticism that
quickly followed on social media.
Instead, she boldly clapped back at critics, making it clear
that she is happy and not seeking anyone’s approval.
Photos shared online show the couple together, with many
netizens expressing mixed reactions, some supporting her right to choose her
partner, while others claimed she was just after his wealth.
Despite the backlash, the single mother stood her ground,
telling off haters and defending her relationship.
See photos below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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