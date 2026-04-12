KIKUYU single mother proudly flaunts her MUBABA - Tells off critics (PHOTOs)







Sunday, April 12, 2026 - A Kikuyu single mother has sparked reactions online after confidently showing off her lover, who is significantly older than her.

The woman, whose relationship has drawn attention due to their noticeable age difference, appeared unbothered by the criticism that quickly followed on social media.

Instead, she boldly clapped back at critics, making it clear that she is happy and not seeking anyone’s approval.

Photos shared online show the couple together, with many netizens expressing mixed reactions, some supporting her right to choose her partner, while others claimed she was just after his wealth.

Despite the backlash, the single mother stood her ground, telling off haters and defending her relationship.

See photos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST