SHOCK as some Kenyans celebrate the death of Momentum Credit founder and CEO JOB MURIUKI - Was he this ‘evil’ (See Reactions)







Thursday, April 09, 2026 - The death of Momentum Credit founder and CEO, Job Muriuki, at the age of 41 while undergoing treatment in India has triggered a storm of reactions across social media.

Instead of the usual condolences, many flocked to the company’s social media pages expressing celebration over his demise.

Allegations suggest that the CEO had frustrated clients, with some reportedly suffering stress-related conditions such as depression and high blood pressure.

Stories abound of borrowers who lost everything, cars auctioned, homes emptied, families strained, men broken.

Some even claimed they sank into depression after dealing with the lender.

The shocking reactions have left netizens wondering how severe must the pain have been for people to feel relief at someone’s death?

The Kenyan DAILY POST