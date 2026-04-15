“I Pay For This House” - Drama as boyfriend shows up unannounced and catches his girlfriend with another man (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - A dramatic scene unfolded after a man showed up at his girlfriend’s house unannounced, only to find her with another man.

In a video shared online, the visibly angered man is seen confronting his girlfriend while accusing her of being unfaithful despite claims that he has been paying her house rent.

He can be heard expressing shock and frustration over what he says are repeated suspicions that led him to make an unplanned visit.

According to the narration in the clip, the man says he had received information about his girlfriend’s cheating behaviour and decided to verify the claims himself.

He states that what he found confirmed his worst fears.

“I have been hearing this thing for a very long time,” he is heard saying in the video.

The confrontation quickly escalated as the man caused drama, with the video now widely circulating on social media and sparking mixed reactions.

Watch the video>>> below

Drama as boyfriend shows up unannounced and catches girlfriend cheating with another man



Advise the man in the comment section pic.twitter.com/hvtTVAW9s1 — Simms🫥 (@Nwaugwu001) April 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST