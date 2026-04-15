“I Pay For This House” - Drama as boyfriend shows up unannounced and catches his girlfriend with another man (VIDEO)

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - A dramatic scene unfolded after a man showed up at his girlfriend’s house unannounced, only to find her with another man.
In a video shared online, the visibly angered man is seen
confronting his girlfriend while accusing her of being unfaithful despite
claims that he has been paying her house rent.
He can be heard expressing shock and frustration over what
he says are repeated suspicions that led him to make an unplanned visit.
According to the narration in the clip, the man says he had
received information about his girlfriend’s cheating behaviour and decided to
verify the claims himself.
He states that what he found confirmed his worst fears.
“I have been hearing this thing for a very long time,” he is
heard saying in the video.
The confrontation quickly escalated as the man caused drama,
with the video now widely circulating on social media and sparking mixed
reactions.
Watch the video>>> below
Drama as boyfriend shows up unannounced and catches girlfriend cheating with another man— Simms🫥 (@Nwaugwu001) April 15, 2026
Advise the man in the comment section pic.twitter.com/hvtTVAW9s1
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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