This video of petite Slay Queens doing the ‘siaka’ challenge in a Nairobi club has stirred reactions online (WATCH)

Monday, April 20, 2026 - A viral video of two petite Slay Queens pulling off the trending Siaka dance challenge inside a Nairobi club has left netizens buzzing.
In the clip, the bold beauties are seen vibing to the music
while confidently executing the trademark moves that have become synonymous
with the challenge.
Traditionally, the Siaka challenge has been dominated
by well‑endowed ladies flaunting their curves, but these petite queens proved
they weren’t about to be left out of the fun.
The video has sparked mixed reactions with some netizens
praising their boldness and others joking about how they redefined the
challenge in their own unique way.
Watch the video>>> below.
Wanaweza ama hawanaaaaa........ pic.twitter.com/Yn9psr68nv— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 20, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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