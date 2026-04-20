This video of petite Slay Queens doing the ‘siaka’ challenge in a Nairobi club has stirred reactions online (WATCH)







Monday, April 20, 2026 - A viral video of two petite Slay Queens pulling off the trending Siaka dance challenge inside a Nairobi club has left netizens buzzing.

In the clip, the bold beauties are seen vibing to the music while confidently executing the trademark moves that have become synonymous with the challenge.

Traditionally, the Siaka challenge has been dominated by well‑endowed ladies flaunting their curves, but these petite queens proved they weren’t about to be left out of the fun.

The video has sparked mixed reactions with some netizens praising their boldness and others joking about how they redefined the challenge in their own unique way.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST