ZIMESHIKA! This bold LADY dressed to impress stole the spotlight at a club in Kisumu with her wild antics (VIDEO)







Monday, April 20, 2026 - A viral video of a bold lady enjoying herself at a popular Kisumu club has set social media alight, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

In the clip, the carefree reveler is seen puffing shisha while dancing energetically to a fast‑paced track.

Her daring outfit added to the spectacle, sparking mixed reactions.

The video has sparked conversations about Kisumu’s nightlife culture, with many noting how local Slay Queens are catching up with their Nairobi counterparts when it comes to bold fashion choices and clubbing trends.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST