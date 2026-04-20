ZIMESHIKA! This bold LADY dressed to impress stole the spotlight at a club in Kisumu with her wild antics (VIDEO)

Monday, April 20, 2026 - A viral video of a bold lady enjoying herself at a popular Kisumu club has set social media alight, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.
In the clip, the carefree reveler is seen puffing shisha
while dancing energetically to a fast‑paced track.
Her daring outfit added to the spectacle, sparking mixed
reactions.
The video has sparked conversations about Kisumu’s nightlife
culture, with many noting how local Slay Queens are catching up with their
Nairobi counterparts when it comes to bold fashion choices and clubbing trends.
Watch the video>>> below
Stealing the show....... pic.twitter.com/n4miUZwx9N— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 20, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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