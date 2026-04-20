Buying food, paying rent and clearing school fees is not ‘providing’ - Kenyan LADY lectures men in viral VIDEO







Monday, April 20, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has ignited a storm on social media after boldly challenging men’s definition of “providing.”

In the viral video>>>, she starts with a provocative question: “Who told men that buying food, clearing school fees and paying rent is providing?”

According to her, paying rent and buying food are simply normal adult responsibilities, not acts that men should brag about.

She argued that a man can cater for such bills whether or not a woman is in the picture, and therefore women should not equate these actions with being “provided for.”

Her hot take has divided opinion online.

Some netizens agreed with her perspective while others blasted her as entitled and accused her of setting unrealistic standards.

"Who told men that buying food, clearing school fees and paying rent is providing" - Kenyan lady says men don't really understand the meaning of providing. pic.twitter.com/i7TG77f6HZ — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) April 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST