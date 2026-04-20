Buying food, paying rent and clearing school fees is not ‘providing’ - Kenyan LADY lectures men in viral VIDEO

Monday, April 20, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has ignited a storm on social media after boldly challenging men’s definition of “providing.”
In the viral video>>>, she starts with a provocative question: “Who
told men that buying food, clearing school fees and paying rent is providing?”
According to her, paying rent and buying food are simply
normal adult responsibilities, not acts that men should brag about.
She argued that a man can cater for such bills whether or
not a woman is in the picture, and therefore women should not equate these
actions with being “provided for.”
Her hot take has divided opinion online.
Some netizens agreed with her perspective while others blasted
her as entitled and accused her of setting unrealistic standards.
"Who told men that buying food, clearing school fees and paying rent is providing" - Kenyan lady says men don't really understand the meaning of providing. pic.twitter.com/i7TG77f6HZ— KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) April 20, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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