This hilarious parody video of ODM goon, GAUCHO’s maiden speech after officially joining Mama Lucy Hospital board has left netizens in stitches (WATCH)







Saturday, April 25, 2026 - The appointment of renowned ODM mobilizer, Calvince Okoth, widely known as Gaucho to the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital board by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has continued to elicit mixed reactions.

While critics accuse Gaucho of promoting goonism and question his lack of formal academic qualifications, he has defended his role, stressing that his grassroots experience equips him to represent ordinary citizens who rely on the facility.

Shortly after assuming office, creative netizens generated an AI‑made video depicting his maiden speech and it is hilarious.

Watch the video>>> below

GAUCHO's maiden speech at Mama Lucy Hospital...... 😁😁😁😁😁 Eh! Eh! Eh! pic.twitter.com/zsHwHsoCCN — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST