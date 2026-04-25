A heavily intoxicated police officer captured on camera in Zambezi (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 25, 2026 - A social media user has raised concern after sharing a video of a heavily intoxicated police officer who appeared drunk while on duty.

In the clip circulating online, the officer is seen staggering along the roadside before eventually falling into a ditch.

He is dressed in full police uniform, raising questions about discipline and professionalism within the service.

According to the person who shared the video, the incident reportedly occurred at around 11:40 a.m, a time when the officer was expected to be actively on duty.

The footage has sparked reactions online, with many expressing concern over the apparent state of the officer and the potential risks posed to the public.

Some users have linked the incident to growing concerns about substance abuse among law enforcement officers.

Watch the video>>> below

A heavily intoxicated police officer captured on camera in Zambezi pic.twitter.com/RhagpO546s — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 25, 2026