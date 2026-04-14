Thika businesswoman GLADYS CHANIA is still enjoying life after killing her wealthy husband for having a mpango wa kando - She is back on social media (Latest VIDEOs)



Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - Thika businesswoman, Gladys Chania, who made headlines after orchestrating the murder of her rich husband, George Mwangi, appears to be enjoying life as the case drags on in court.

Gladys was alleged to have planned the killing after discovering that Mwangi, a contractor who had returned from Rwanda, was involved in an affair with another woman.

A newly-hired casual labourer assisted her in carrying out the crime.

Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, the businesswoman has been maintaining a seemingly carefree lifestyle, enjoying life as her deceased husband’s family fights for justice.

She is back on social media, posting videos regularly, mostly showcasing her cooking skills.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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