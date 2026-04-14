“Empty head, she needs civic education” - Netizens react as Slay Queen sparks debate during street interview (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - A young lady sparked reactions online after a street interview where she was asked about her preferred senatorial candidate between current Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Jalang’o, who has declared interest in the seat.

During the interview, the lady said she preferred Jalang’o over Sifuna.

When asked to explain the reason behind her choice, she said she had no specific reason.

“Nampenda tu hivyo,” she stated.

Some online users criticized her response, with a section calling for more civic education among voters, while others went as far as labeling her “dumb.”

Watch the video>>> below

She doesn’t even have a reason to vote for Jalango just an empty head 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/blWVSWQJAw — Boniface (@kilundeezy) April 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST