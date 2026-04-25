The tense moment SAKAJA and SIFUNA nearly exchanged blows at an escalator (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 25, 2026 - A video has emerged showing the moment Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Senator Edwin Sifuna nearly got into a physical altercation at an escalator.

In the clip circulating online, the two leaders appear visibly angry as they confront each other in a tense exchange that briefly draws the attention of a lady who was standing beside them.

At one point, they move closer as if the situation could escalate.

The cause of the confrontation remains unclear, but the incident has left social media users talking.

Sakaja and Sifuna have long been at odds, with Sifuna previously accusing the Governor of massive corruption and poor leadership.

In the past, the two have also been captured on camera exchanging harsh words during Senate committee sessions related to Sakaja’s leadership.

Watch the video>>> below

Sifuna respects the Luhya caucus. He doesn't fight a fellow Luhya. pic.twitter.com/fkgYBg5YSH — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) April 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST