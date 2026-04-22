Comedian NJUGUSH exposed as a serial cheater after confirming break up with wife, CELESTINE! His wife, WAKAVINYE, cheated as revenge

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - Comedian Njugush has been exposed online as a notorious womanizer after confirming his break up with estranged wife, Celestine.
According to whispers from people close to the popular
comedian, he had been cheating on his wife while portraying a perfect image on
social media.
A lady claimed that she came across flirting messages
Njugush had allegedly sent to some of her close friends, where he was hitting
on them.
“Those blaming Cele please stop. Personally I know of
several instances I saw Njugush in people I know DMs. I was always shocked na
venye online walikua a perfect couple,” she revealed.
Celestine was fed up with Njugush’s cheating behaviours and
decided to cheat back, leading to their break up.
The celebrity couple separated last year after a mutual
agreement.
Njugush left their matrimonial home to Celestine to raise
their kids and went to rent elsewhere.
See receipts.
The Kenyan DAILY
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