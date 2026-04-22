Comedian NJUGUSH exposed as a serial cheater after confirming break up with wife, CELESTINE! His wife, WAKAVINYE, cheated as revenge







Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - Comedian Njugush has been exposed online as a notorious womanizer after confirming his break up with estranged wife, Celestine.

According to whispers from people close to the popular comedian, he had been cheating on his wife while portraying a perfect image on social media.

A lady claimed that she came across flirting messages Njugush had allegedly sent to some of her close friends, where he was hitting on them.

“Those blaming Cele please stop. Personally I know of several instances I saw Njugush in people I know DMs. I was always shocked na venye online walikua a perfect couple,” she revealed.

Celestine was fed up with Njugush’s cheating behaviours and decided to cheat back, leading to their break up.

The celebrity couple separated last year after a mutual agreement.

Njugush left their matrimonial home to Celestine to raise their kids and went to rent elsewhere.

See receipts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST