Drama at Machakos University as a student fights off a Lecturer after he was caught cheating during exams (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 25, 2026 - There was drama at Machakos University after a student engaged in a physical altercation with a lecturer during exams.

According to reports, the student was caught cheating, prompting the lecturer to order him out of the examination room.

However, the student defied the instructions, leading to a confrontation that quickly escalated into a physical exchange.

In the video circulating online, other students are seen siding with their colleague as he confronts the lecturer.

Some are heard cheering him on as he attempts to throw kicks and blows during the chaotic scene inside the exam hall.

Watch the video>>> below

Are there such Petty Lecturers in real life ? pic.twitter.com/xxEk1qVi1g — Majuu Alone 🇰🇪 (@jaokojohnmark) April 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST