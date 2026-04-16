Tension in broad-based Government as ODM fires warning shot at RUTO’s UDA amid fallout over zoning - “We Demand Respect”







Thursday, April 16, 2026 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has fired a warning salvo to its coalition partner, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), as disagreements over electoral zoning continue to strain relations within the broad-based Government.

Speaking after a Central Committee meeting on Thursday, April 16th, acting ODM Secretary General Catherine Omanyo condemned what she described as “unwarranted utterances” from senior UDA officials.

She cautioned that such remarks risk unsettling ODM supporters and undermining the spirit of cooperation between the two parties.

“On our relationship with our broad-based partners, UDA, the central committee notes with concern the unwarranted utterances by some senior officials of the UDA party,” Omanyo said.

“The utterances are aimed at causing anxiety and disquiet among our members. As a party that believes in its principles and ideals, we demand respect from the UDA party.”

Her remarks come amid renewed political tension over zoning proposals ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

A section of ODM leaders, led by Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, has insisted that zoning is non-negotiable, arguing that UDA should not field candidates in ODM strongholds.

Wanga recently told a rally in Homa Bay that zoning must be part of any negotiations with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar has dismissed the claims, asserting that every party has the right to field candidates anywhere in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST