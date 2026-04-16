Catholic Church calls for urgent review of CBC ahead of second term schools reopening - “We cannot place our children in a constant mode of experimentation”







Thursday, April 16, 2026 - The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has urged the Government to urgently review the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), warning that poor implementation risks leaving learners in a constant state of experimentation.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, April 16th, Archbishop Philip Anyolo of Nairobi said the rollout of CBC has exposed major gaps in planning, design and financing.

“We cannot place our children in a constant mode of experimentation.”

“The Government has all the technical expertise it needs locally and internationally to have streamlined the implementation of CBC long before rolling it out,” he stated.

The Bishops called on the Ministry of Education to form a multisectoral team of experts to evaluate and redesign the system, ensuring it is properly structured nationwide.

While CBC was introduced to promote creativity, critical thinking and practical skills, they noted that schools are struggling with shortages of teachers, textbooks, equipment, and infrastructure.

“As we have come to know it, CBC requires more teachers, equipment and financing,” they said, adding that a transparent review would ease the burden on teachers, parents and learners.

Their concerns come as Grade 10 learners complete their first term under CBC amid widespread challenges.

Beyond curriculum concerns, the Bishops also warned that the role of school sponsors is being eroded.

The Catholic Church, which supports over 7,700 schools across Kenya, emphasized that sponsors must retain their rightful role in safeguarding ethical and value-based education.

“We raise serious concerns that there are efforts to undermine and diminish the role of sponsors,” the bishops said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST